Don Clyde Hartvigsen
1930 ~ 2020
Don was born December 19, 1930, in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Elmer and Marie Hartvigsen. He passed away on November 4, 2020, at the age of 89. After graduating from Davis High School, he attended Weber State University and the University of Utah where he received a degree in Elementary Education. Don also served a mission in Norway. He married Dorothy Green on August 2, 1957, in the Logan, Utah Temple. Together they had 5 children: Susan (James) Allen, Tom (Carol), Ann (Joe) Sumsion, Michael, Robert (Louise). They have 11 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Don was very active in his church and worked for many years teaching Elementary School in Davis County. Don also worked many summers with the Boy Scouts of America. Full obituary at Larkin Mortuary.com