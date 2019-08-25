|
1947 ~ 2019
Las Vegas, NV-Our hearts were broken when our dad, grandpa, mentor and best friend, Don J. Parr, lost his courageous fight with cancer Sunday, July 28, 2019. He was born in Murray, UT to Donald J. and Rela Mae Spratling April 30, 1947. A 1965 Bingham High School graduate he married, Vauna L. Bearden, in the Salt Lake City Temple June 5, 1969. We will miss his witty personality, his laughter and his unwavering love and support. He adored his family. A die-hard sports fan, he enjoyed The Reno Air Races, NASCAR, University of Utah Football, the Raiders and the Vegas Golden Knights. He liked tinkering on his truck, traveling in his R.V. and boating. There aren't enough words to describe who he was or what he meant to us. We are truly going to miss him. Preceded in death by his parents and brother Brent. He is survived by son, Cory (Annie), daughters, Jami and Stacy, granddaughters, Miranda, Marlee, Madalyn and former wife, Vauna L. Parr. Brothers, Randy (Belva), Ryan (Becky), sister, Beverly Stirland (Kortney) and a large extended family.
Join us in celebrating his life on Sept. 7, 2019, 1 p.m. at the home of Bob and Kayla Lewis, 125 Countryside Circle, Park City, UT, 84098. To honor his memory, please consider a donation in his name to the Huntsman Cancer Institute.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Aug. 25, 2019