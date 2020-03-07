|
|
Don J. Roney
1936 ~ 2020
Don J. Roney was born August 13, 1936 in Fairbury, Nebraska to Clyde and Helyn Roney. He passed away at home surrounded by family on March 2, 2020.
Don is survived by Diane Badovinatz Roney, his wife of 48 years, and three children: Mary Roney of Portland, OR, Michael (Wendy) Roney of Salt Lake City and Annie Roney (Rob Dolezal) in Tiburon, CA. He has four grandchildren: Andrei and Milan Dolezal, and Kate and Erin Roney.
A graduate of Judge Memorial Catholic High School, Don graduated Cum Laude from The University of Notre Dame in 1958 in Business Administration as a Distinguished Military Graduate, and 8 years later was honorably discharged with the rank of Captain.
Don joined Continental Agency Company of Salt Lake City in 1959, which despite changing hands over the course of his career he served continuously, being promoted to President, COO and eventually CEO of Rollins, Burdick Hunter. In 1996 he started his own insurance company, and in honor of his beginnings named it Continental Insurance Agency LLC, where he was President until he sold the company in 2003.
In his lifetime he served many professional organizations and volunteer groups; notably as the President and Board of Directors for the Salt Lake Jaycees, the Board of Governors for The Salt Lake Area Chamber of Commerce, the Utah State Bar Citizens Advisory Committee Chairman, Board Member of The Salt Lake Country Club and a member of the Executive Committee for The Cathedral Restoration Project.
He had a passion for sunshine, golf and The Fighting Irish.
Above all things he deeply loved and cared for his wife, children and grandchildren, and was proud of them all.
He is preceded in death by his parents and great aunts Nelle and Crystal Roney and uncle Merle Roney, in-laws George and Ruby Badovinatz, and son-in-law James Britt.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated 11:00 a.m. March 11h at St. Ambrose Catholic Church, 1975 S. 2300 E., preceded by a viewing at 10am. A burial follows at Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF Utah Chapter), 132 S 600 E, Salt Lake City, UT 84102 or Catholic Community Services of Utah, 745 E 300 S. Salt Lake City, UT 84102.
For a full obituary go to: www.odonnellandsons.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Mar. 7 to Mar. 10, 2020