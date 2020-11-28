Don Lee Houmand
1934 - 2020
Don Lee Houmand, 86, passed away November 19, 2020.
Born June 27, 1934 in Murray, Utah, to Holger John Houmand and Josie Mae Harr Houmand.
Married his sweetheart, Karen LaRae Sanders, June 2, 1955 in the Salt Lake Temple.
Don was self-employed throughout his life. He specialized in the trucking industry and stock/real estate investments. Don and Karen were proud owners of Houmand's Fabrics in Murray, Utah. He was a life-long resident of Sandy/Draper graduating from Jordan High School in 1952, and a key member of his high school's State Basketball Championship team in 1951, earning All-State Honors.
Survived by his two sons: Craig Don (Vicki) Houmand and Corey K. (Natalie) Houmand; seven grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Don was a pleasure to be around and took great pride in all of his family's accomplishments. Don and Karen were blessed with 65 years of a loving companionship together.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a graveside service with immediate family was held Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at the Crescent Cemetery. www.goffmortuary.com