1/2
Don Lee Houmand
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Don's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Don Lee Houmand
1934 - 2020
Don Lee Houmand, 86, passed away November 19, 2020.
Born June 27, 1934 in Murray, Utah, to Holger John Houmand and Josie Mae Harr Houmand.
Married his sweetheart, Karen LaRae Sanders, June 2, 1955 in the Salt Lake Temple.
Don was self-employed throughout his life. He specialized in the trucking industry and stock/real estate investments. Don and Karen were proud owners of Houmand's Fabrics in Murray, Utah. He was a life-long resident of Sandy/Draper graduating from Jordan High School in 1952, and a key member of his high school's State Basketball Championship team in 1951, earning All-State Honors.
Survived by his two sons: Craig Don (Vicki) Houmand and Corey K. (Natalie) Houmand; seven grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Don was a pleasure to be around and took great pride in all of his family's accomplishments. Don and Karen were blessed with 65 years of a loving companionship together.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a graveside service with immediate family was held Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at the Crescent Cemetery. www.goffmortuary.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved