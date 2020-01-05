|
|
Don Lawrence Millecam
1932-2019
Salt Lake City, UT-Don Lawrence Millecam, 87, passed away December 30, 7:42 am of natural causes in Salt Lake City. He was born October 10,1932 in Vernal, Utah to Henry Millecam and Rosa Baxter Millecam as their 6th child. Don attended Uintah High School in Vernal and the University of Utah. He married Bonnie Jenkins and they later divorced. He married Connie Thomas and they made a wonderful life together for the past 42 years, working side by side. They shared a passion for travel, skiing, tennis and socializing with friends and family.
The first 25 years of his working life, he owned and operated restaurants in Vernal, Utah, Aspen, Colorado and Park City, Utah. He participated in the early planning of Park City as a ski resort vacation destination. He belonged to the Chamber of Commerce, Rotary Club, and Dinosaur Land Advertising. During his second career of 26 years, he joined Connie in the operation of their large child care centers in Clearfield, Utah and West Valley City, Utah and served as Secretary-Treasurer for the Utah Private Child Care Association.
Don is survived by his wife, Connie, his children Robyn Merkley (Wayne), Rhett Millecam, stepson Gregory Baxendale (Elizabeth), daughter-in-law Vicki McKinney, grandchildren Melissa Goyette (Michael), Brett Millecam (Elizabeth), Courtney McKinney (John) and 5 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his oldest son Randy Millecam, his parents, and his siblings Audrey, Henry, George, Maye and Laura. He loved his family and was proud of their accomplishments. He encouraged and contributed to their higher educations. He and Connie, over the years, gathered the family together at their home for the special occasions. He will be greatly missed.
A viewing will be held on January 6 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm and on January 7 at 10:00 am preceding the funeral service at 11:00 am at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park, 3401 So. Highland Drive, Salt Lake City, UT 84106. The interment will follow immediately afterwards. A special thanks to University Of Utah doctors, Hanadi Farrukh, Roger Freedman, Mary Scholand and Silverado Hospice doctor, Steve Fehlauer, also Homewatch Caregivers and Sunrise Assisted Living Staff. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Salt Lake Community College Culinary Scholarship Program: Giving online: http://bit.ly/SLCCGiving Click on the drop-down menu next to "Direct my gift to" and select the "General Scholarship Fund" and choose "Designation Name". Please type "Don Millecam" into this box. Giving by check: Checks should be addressed to the "SLCC Foundation" Please write "Don Millecam Scholarship" in the comment section of your check. Please mail checks to the following address: Salt Lake Community College Foundation, PO Box 30808, Salt Lake City, UT 84103-0808
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Jan. 5, 2020