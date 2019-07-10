|
Don Ostrander Boulden
1939 ~ 2019
Don Ostrander Boulden, our beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and friend, passed from this life on July 6, 2019 following a valiant fight against cancer. Don was born in Talmage, Utah on September 7, 1939, to William Bliss Boulden and Doris Helen Ostrander. He married LaRue Bullard in the Salt Lake Temple July 23, 1961. She died July 27, 1994. He married S. Kay Stout Martin on October 15, 1998.
He is survived by his wife, Kay, Children: Utauna (Tom) Cavanaugh, JoDel (Aaron) Cranney, Angela (Brent) Pixton, Guy (Carol) Boulden, Benjamin (Kara) Boulden, Craig (Shannon) Martin, and Paul (Laura) Martin; 18 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at the Midvale North Stake Center, 7500 S. 97 W. Midvale, Utah. A viewing will be held Friday, July 12, 2019 from 6-8 P.M. at the same location and prior to services on Saturday from 9:30-10:30 A.M. Interment at the South Jordan Cemetery. www.broomheadfuneralhome.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on July 10, 2019