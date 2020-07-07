1/1
Don Paul Christy
Don Paul Christy
1929 ~ 2020
Don Paul Christy, age 90, born December 24, 1929 to John Peter and Kathryn Edelman Christy, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his wife Bobbie Christy and children LaDawn, Paul, and Scott and family on July 3, 2020. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 from 9 to 10:15 a.m. at Russon Mortuary, 295 N. Main St. Bountiful Utah, a private burial to follow at Lakeview Cemetery, Bountiful, Utah. To view his full obituary or share a thought or memory, please visit russonmortuary.com

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Russon Brothers Mortuary - Bountiful
295 N. Main St.
Bountiful, UT 84010
801-295-5505
