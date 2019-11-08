|
|
Don Robison
1926~2019
Don Robison, 93, has returned to his Father in Heaven. He passed peacefully at the Veteran's Hospital surrounded by family, November 5th, 2019. Everyone who knew him, knew him as a good man. He was generous to a fault and had a good sense of humor. He had a kind heart and he "hung in there like a hair in a biscuit". He loved his family and nothing made him more proud. He was preceded in death by his wife, Waneta Rose; his daughters, Connie Robison and Mari Cheshire; his grandson, Lewis Frandson; his parents, Marion Robison and Effie Jensen Robison. He is survived by his daughters, Peggy Leatham and Julia Tuft; his son, Sid Robison; his brother Reid Robison; many grandchildren, great grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild. A viewing will be held Saturday, November 9th, 2019 from 9:30am-10:45am, followed by funeral services at 11:00 am, at the LDS chapel located at 1050 E 10600 S, Sandy. He will be laid to rest in the Murray City Cemetery (5490 S Vine St, Murray) following services.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Nov. 8, 2019