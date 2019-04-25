|
Don Samuel Fratto
"Mick"
Don passed away peacefully at his home on April 23, 2019. He was born August 13, 1936 in Carbon County, Utah to Sam and Olga Fratto. He was the oldest of four sons. Don graduated from the University of Utah with a degree in Mining Engineering with a minor in Mineralogy. He worked for Hercules for 32 years.
Mick enjoyed spending time with his family, the outdoors, hunting, fishing, camping and collecting minerals. Mick volunteered his time to the University of Utah in the Mineralogy Department.
Survived by his loving family, wife Catherine Bishop Fratto; sons Michael (Kayla), Lynn; daughter Sherri LaNae Vincent; three brothers; 8 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by his parents. He will truly be missed by all.
A viewing will be held on Sunday, April 28th from 1:00 to 3:00 pm at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 E. Dimple Dell Rd. (10600 S.), Sandy. Inurnment for family will be held on Monday, April 29th at 3:00 pm also at Larkin Sunset Gardens. Online condolences may be offered at www.larkincares.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 25, 2019