Don Searle
In Loving Memory
Don grew up on Downington Avenue, in Salt Lake City. His father was an iron worker and his mother was a stay at home mom and an amazing seamstress. Don graduated from South High School in 1960. Shortly after graduation, he ran into a beautiful girl working as a carhop at the local A&W. It wasn't long until they were a steady item. Don married Judy Williams on September 14, 1962. Don started out married life as a press operator and later went on to own Classic Printing as well as Sunwest Realty. Rumor had it that the impetus to change professions from printing to real estate lie in the fact that he wanted to spend time with his kids. There were very few Saturdays, when his kids were growing up, that he wasn't on the sideline of a football field, baseball field or basketball court, usually as the coach. It can be said that Don raised a lot of boys, not all of them his own. Avid outdoorsmen, Don often said he was born at the "wrong time" and should have been a part of the horse-riding, hunting and fishing history of the west. If it wasn't for golf, and later, pickleball, he might have fit right in to that wild west vision. At the age of 38 Don had his first quintuple bypass, he was told that if he lived another 20 years it would be considered a miracle. He managed to squeeze out another 40. And while many loved ones passed before Don, he was hardest hit by the death of his wife Judy. Don leaves behind his mother-in-law Audrey Williams, siblings, Rexenne Jordan, RD Searle, Pat and Jim Norton, and Gary Williams. His children, Kim Searle & Rachel Thompson, Hoyt Searle and Shane Searle, 6 grandchildren their spouses and 5 great-grandchildren. Don is finally free to land the big fish, hunt down the massive elk, and walk 18 anywhere he wants. Don't be surprised to see him sitting at the 19th hole with a drink in his hand and a smile on his face.
If you are so inclined, in lieu of flowers please send a donation to the (https://www.heart.org/en), or the Huntsman Cancer Institute (https://hope.huntsmancancer.org/huntsman140/kim-searle).
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on June 28, 2019