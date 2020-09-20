1/1
Donald and Delores Street
1936 ~ 2016, 1930 ~ 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald and Delores's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
In Loving Memory
In loving memory of our parents, Donald Street, July 22, 1936 - May 25, 2016 and Delores Street, April 20, 1930 - September 15, 2020. Dad passed four years ago after a short but intense bout with cancer. Even as she fought a losing battle with dementia and other medical problems, Mom missed Dad every day since he left. She is now happily reunited with him, finally out of pain and at peace. Lifelong Utahns, Don and Dee spent their lives working hard and looking out for each other. They enjoyed traveling together on fishing, hunting and sightseeing trips. They're survived by their children Craig and Mary Cazier, Kevin and Sue Cazier, Brenda Garner, John and Denise Paulos and many wonderful family members. Don and Dee were greeted in heaven by daughter Jolene Cazier, son-in-law Stuart Garner, grandson Zak Cabell, great granddaughter Kyla Bryson and a host of ancestors. A graveside service to honor their life will be held Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Memorial Estates Cemetery, 3115 East 7800 South, SLC Utah.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Memorial Estates Cemetery
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved