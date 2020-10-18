1/1
West Valley, UT-On October 7, 2020 Donald C. Wice age 83 passed away. He was born June 9, 1937, in Trout Lake Michigan. He was preceded in death by his father Carl Wice, Mother Lydia, Sisters Ramona, Phyllis and Verna. Survived by Wife Bernadette, Children Melissa (Steven), Suzanne Clingman, Don (Tiffany), Joe (Erin), 10 Grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. He was a retired Boilermaker. He loved to hunt with his sons and go fishing. He coached baseball for many years. In lieu of flowers please donate to your favorite charity or Lady of Lourdes building fund, Magna, Utah. A visitation will be held October 24, 2020 at 10:00AM to 11:30AM at our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Magna followed by a Mass at 12:00PM. 2840 South 9000 West Magna, Utah. Special thanks to our Hospice staff, Eve, Baylee and Tammy.

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Oct. 18, 2020.
