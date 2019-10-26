|
|
02/17/1935 - 10/24/2019
Donald Edward Jackson was born in SLC, UT, to George Edward Jackson & Nellie Marie Durtschi. He married Carroll Janiece Lind on July 2, 1956, in SLC, UT. He is a beloved father to David, Julie, Laurie, Susan, Janiece & Carolee. He has 16 grand children and 20 great-grandchildren.
A viewing will be held October 27, 2019, 5-7 pm at the funeral home located at 753 S. 100 E., Logan, Utah and at 10:00 am - 10:45 am Monday, October 28, 2019. Funeral services will be under the direction of Sunset Valley Mortuary and held on Monday at 11:00 am at the same location. Interment will be at the cemetery in St. Charles, Idaho.
*For full obituary go to the sunsetvalleymortuary.com tribute page*
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Oct. 26, 2019