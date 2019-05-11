Home

Valley View Memorial Park & Funeral Home
4335 West 4100 South
West Valley City, UT 84120
(801) 969-1081
Donald Hudson
Viewing
Monday, May 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Valley View Memorial Park & Funeral Home
4335 West 4100 South
West Valley City, UT 84120
Viewing
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Valley View Memorial Park & Funeral Home
4335 West 4100 South
West Valley City, UT 84120
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Valley View Memorial Park & Funeral Home
4335 West 4100 South
West Valley City, UT 84120
Donald Eugene (aka Bill) Hudson


Donald Eugene (aka Bill) Hudson Obituary
"One of a Kind"
Donald Eugene (aka Bill) Hudson, 83, passed away at home, where he wanted to be on May 8th, 2019 in West Valley City. He was born August 14th, 1935 in Granger, Utah to Eugene (Bing) Hudson and Elizabeth Perkins Hudson. He graduated from Cyprus High School in Magna, Utah. He married the love of his life, Linda M. Gore Hudson on February 27th, 1957. He proudly served his country for four years in the U.S. Army. Bill treasured his wife of 62 years and loved his family above anything else. He loved watching his grandkids dance and play all types of sports. He loved summertime barbeques, holiday dinners and any type of family get-togethers. One of Bill's greatest passions was building and racing stock cars. He had an exceptional talent to construct any type of automotive device. He loved to spend time in his garage creating masterpieces and restoring antique cars. He was also an excellent woodworker. He loved to create personalized gifts for his family for the holidays. They were always made with love and affection. Surviving wife Linda Hudson, daughter Denise (Rob) McCormick, son Jeff (Angee) Hudson, granddaughter Courtney (Pat) Saffell, grandson Austin Hudson, grandson Austin Canham, four great-grandchildren. Proceeded in death by parents Eugene (Bing) Hudson, Elizabeth Perkins Hudson, siblings Lynnette "Smokey" Hudson, Sunny Wassmer.
Viewing will be held at Valley View Funeral Home, 4335 W. 4100 S., West Valley City, Utah 84120 on Monday, May 13th from 6-8 pm and Tuesday, May 14th from 10-11 am. Funeral Service will follow starting at 11 am. Graveside service to follow Valley View Memorial.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from May 11 to May 12, 2019
