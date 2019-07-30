|
|
1932 ~ 2019
Donald Eugene Jones, 86, of Kaysville passed away on July 25, 2019. He was born October 24, 1932, in Milford, UT to Reuben Walker and Jean Connell Jones. He married Aldene Marshall on November 8, 1952. They were later sealed in the St. George Temple. He served in the U. S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He lived in Milford where he farmed and worked for the Union Pacific Railroad. He sold the farm in 1970 and moved to Kaysville, UT. Donald continued to work for the railroad at the Clearfield Freeport Center. Donald was very skilled in all phases of house construction. He built the family home in Milford, and also their home in Kaysville. Over the years he helped three of his children build homes, renovated his mother-in-laws historic home and did countless electrical, plumbing and construction projects for family and friends.
Donald was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He and Aldene served a mission in Palmyra, New York. They also served in the Bountiful Temple for several years.
Donald is survived by his children Sheila (David) Stewart, Jeannie (David) Nay, Raymond (Anne) Jones, Chad (Lori) Jones, and Gary Jones; 17 grandchildren and 46 great-grandchildren, younger brother Reuben Delroy (JoAnn) Jones, and brother-in-law Walt Messinger. He was preceded in death by his wife, Aldene, seven siblings and many brother and sister-in-laws.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Kaysville 4th Ward, 875 E. 200 N., Kaysville. Friends may visit family Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lindquist's Kaysville Mortuary, 400 North Main and Saturday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment, Kaysville City Cemetery, 500 E. Crestwood Road.
Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on July 30, 2019