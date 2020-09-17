1/1
Donald G. Mantyla
1927 - 2020
Donald G Mantyla
1927 ~ 2020
Our beloved father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend passed away September 14, 2020 at the age of 93. Donald was born in Salt Lake City, UT on August 6, 1927. He was the oldest of three children born to George O. Mantyla and Sylvia V. Jylha (Joki).
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, Funeral is limited to close family members by invitation only at Holbrook Mortuary, 3251 South 2300 East, Millcreek, UT, on Saturday, September 19th. Viewing from 9:30-10:30. Funeral at 11:00. Services will be live-streamed for extended family and friends at 11:00 a.m. at www.holbrookmortuary.com. Click on Don's picture and the full obituary and feed/video will come up. Interment for family will be at Heber City Cemetery, about 1:30 p.m..
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints humanitarian fund. A full obituary and condolences may be shared at: www.holbrookmortuary.com

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune from Sep. 17 to Sep. 20, 2020.
