1/2
Donald "Don" Hale
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald "Don" Hale
1937 ~ 2020
Donald "Don" Douglass Hale, May 21, 1937-November 3, 2020, passed away Tuesday from injuries sustained in a fall. Born in Orange, CA, the only child of William Douglas and Muriel Esther Hale. Preceded in death by his parents. Survived by wife of 59 years Gladys Hale; daughters Sylvia Caro, Jessica Hale, Amber (Shirl); granddaughters Endrea (Dean) Gavin, Diana (Dennis) Ayre; and great-grandson Matthew Arye. Don served in the US Marine Corp 1956 -59, honorably discharged. Moved family to Utah in 1973 where he lived until his passing. Member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Every decision of Don's life was guided by his ethics of hard work, devotion, and sacrifice for his family. He requested no service. Don will be inurned at the Utah Veterans Cemetery, Bluffdale, UT. For the full obituary, go to www.mcdougalfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McDougal Funeral Home
4330 South Redwood Road
Taylorsville, UT 84123
801-968-3800
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McDougal Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved