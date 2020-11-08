Donald "Don" Hale
1937 ~ 2020
Donald "Don" Douglass Hale, May 21, 1937-November 3, 2020, passed away Tuesday from injuries sustained in a fall. Born in Orange, CA, the only child of William Douglas and Muriel Esther Hale. Preceded in death by his parents. Survived by wife of 59 years Gladys Hale; daughters Sylvia Caro, Jessica Hale, Amber (Shirl); granddaughters Endrea (Dean) Gavin, Diana (Dennis) Ayre; and great-grandson Matthew Arye. Don served in the US Marine Corp 1956 -59, honorably discharged. Moved family to Utah in 1973 where he lived until his passing. Member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Every decision of Don's life was guided by his ethics of hard work, devotion, and sacrifice for his family. He requested no service. Don will be inurned at the Utah Veterans Cemetery, Bluffdale, UT. For the full obituary, go to www.mcdougalfuneralhomes.com
