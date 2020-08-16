Donald J. Jackson
1935 ~ 2020
On Monday, August 10, 2020 our beloved Husband, Father, Grandfather, Great-Grandfather, Brother and Friend passed away at his home in Murray, Utah at the age of 84. Don was born September 4, 1935 in Salt Lake City, Utah to James T. Jackson and Lillian Frickberg Jackson. He married his childhood sweetheart, J. Diane Rockwood Jackson, on December 5, 1957 in the Salt Lake Temple.
He attended South High School and graduated from the University of Utah with a Bachelor of Fine Arts Degree. Forty years ago, he and his wife started their business, Jackson Printing. His devotion to his customers was always paramount in his life. Don was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served faithfully in many callings in the church. Don loved life, his wife and his family. They were all so precious to him. He will truly be missed by many.
Don is survived by his wife, Diane; 4 children: Jim (Corinne), Steve (Florie), Scott (Jennifer), Julie Gibb (Gary); a sister, Barbara Taylor (Steve); 21 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.
Private family services will be held Friday, August 21, 2020. Due to the COVID 19 virus there will be no public visitation. Please share a memory, see the full obituary and also a video of the private service which will be online for 30 days at www.jenkins-soffe.com
.