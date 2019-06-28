|
1941 ~ 2019
Donald Jean Hone, born 28 June 1941 in Spanish Fork, Utah, passed away on 21 June 2019 in Sun City West, Arizona. The son of Everett Wall Hone (1896-1965) and Verge Higginson (1900-1958), he is survived by previous wives Bonnie Jean Johnson (Robert Riding) of Price, Utah and Donna Deen Benson of Wittman, Arizona; his son, Everett Wade Hone (Julie Lynn Williams) of West Jordan, Utah; his daughter, JanaLe Hone (Mike Greenhalgh) of Hurricane, Utah; and his daughter, Amanda Vee Hone (Leif Hyrum Nelson) of Price, Utah. One brother, Bert J. Hone, survives him as well.
Don's primary love was hunting and fishing, and the majority of his life was spent pursuing these passionately in mountains, lakes and streams throughout Utah and Idaho. He was a renowned trap and skeet shooter, with many awards. He was a carpenter by trade, and loved to build, repair and remodel. A member of the former Carpenter's Local 1498, Don was old-school. He could read a blueprint and build a power plant from scratch, but he rarely used a calculator. A notepad and pencil were his staples, rather than computers and technology. Relocating to Arizona more than 25 years ago, Don was known there for his constant assisting of those who needed driven somewhere, help with a project, or just a friend to talk to. He will be greatly missed by many family members and friends.
In addition to his parents, Don was preceded in death by siblings: Charles Ray Hone (1922-1992, married Edith Ilene Clark), Dora Hone (1924-1924), Alice Mae Hone (1925-2010, married Henry Jefferson Wright and Robert Whiteman), John Everett Hone (1927-2013, married Annie Marie Stone and Ethel Larue Yardley), Betty Jean Hone (1929-2011, married L. Coy Jewkes), Stillborn child (1931-1931), Clara Joyce Hone (1932-2010, married Donald Royal Dedrickson), Virginia Hone (1935-2017, married Robert David Nuttall), and Floyd H. Hone (1937-1945).
According to his wishes, Don will be cremated, with his ashes spread upon the graves of his parents in Benjamin, Utah. No memorial service will occur. Friends and family may give their respects and condolences by gathering a bag of litter from mountain areas and roads.
