Serenity Funeral Home
12278 S Lone Peak Pkwy #103
Draper, UT 84020
801-255-2801
Viewing
Friday, Mar. 27, 2020
1:30 PM - 3:30 PM
Serenity Funeral Home
12278 S Lone Peak Pkwy #103
Draper, UT 84020
Donald Kay Morrison


1960 - 2020
Donald Kay Morrison
Donald Kay Morrison
1960-2020
Mesquite, Nevada-Donald Kay Morrison passed away suddenly on March 20,2020 at his home in Mesquite, NV from a heart attack at the age of 59. Don was born on September 22, 1960 to Flo Marie Easterbrook and Kay Donald Morrison. Don was finally in a good place and was trying to get healthy so it comes as a shock to all his family and loved ones. He leaves a hole that can never be filled and will always be deeply missed.
There will be a viewing on Friday March 27, 2020 from 1:30 to 3:30 at Serenity Funeral Home 12278 S Lone Peak Parkway # 103. We will also have a burial ceremony and a celebration of life at a later date.
For full obituary please see www.serenityfhs.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 26, 2020
