Donald Kerry Hyland
1952 - 2020
Donald Kerry Hyland, passed away on July 16, 2020 of natural causes. Born Feb. 08, 1952 in SLC, UT to Carins O'Brien Hyland and Rhoda Robertson Hyland. He was sealed in the SL Temple to Jacqueline Grant Hyland.
Funeral services will be held on Wed. July 22, 2020 and will be by invitation only due to the circumstances with Covid-19. There will be a viewing on Tues. July 21, 2020 from 6-8pm at Cannon Mortuary, 2460 E Bengal Blvd (7600 S) Cottonwood Heights, Utah. In lieu of flowers the children are requesting donations be made to Jackie toward funeral and medical expenses. Complete obituary www.cannonmortuary.com.

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
21
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Cannon Mortuary
Funeral services provided by
Cannon Mortuary
2460 E. Bengal Blvd. (7600 S.)
Salt Lake City, UT 84121
8019426301
