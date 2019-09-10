Home

Valley View Memorial Park & Funeral Home
4335 West 4100 South
West Valley City, UT 84120
(801) 969-1081
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Valley View Memorial Park & Funeral Home
4335 West 4100 South
West Valley City, UT 84120
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
Valley View Memorial Park & Funeral Home
4335 West 4100 South
West Valley City, UT 84120
Donald Lewis Brinkerhoff


1979 - 2019
Donald Lewis Brinkerhoff Obituary
Don Brinkerhoff
1979-2019
Donald Lewis Brinkerhoff passed away Friday, September 6th, 2019 at the age of 40.
Born July 1st, 1979 in SLC, Utah to Bill Samuel and Jeanie Christoperson Brinkerhoff. Graduated from Granger High School and attended SLCC.
Donald enjoyed movies, trivia, anime, video games and spending time outdoors with his family at Brown's Park; fishing, riding motorcycles and looking at the stars through his telescope.
Donald is survived by his mother Jeanie; sisters Traci (Steve) Sandquist, Denise (Levi Miller) Brinkerhoff. Nieces and Nephews; Brenna (Vince), Josh, Megan, Kohl, Kade and Grayson. Grandmother Arlene Christopherson and many aunts, uncles and cousins. Preceded in death by his father, Bill Brinkerhoff.
Funeral Services will be held Thursday, September 12th, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Valley View Funeral Home, 4335 West 4100 South. The family will receive friends at a visitation Wednesday evening from 6 until 8 p.m. at Valley View Funeral Home. Interment: Valley View Memorial Park.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Sept. 10, 2019
