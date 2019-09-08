|
Donald Mahaney Moore
1918-2019
After 101 years of "a life well lived" Don died August 22. He was born in a three room "little black house" in Windsor, Missouri, to Samuel Finis and Edith Mahaney Moore. His siblings, John, Naomi (Simonson), David, and William all predeceased him.
Don's Aunt Fanny Mahaney was the first to move to Utah, and Don's family soon followed when he was a toddler. His youth was filled with hard work selling chickens and eggs and delivering newspapers. He paid his way through the U. Of Utah working as a night orderly at the Salt Lake County hospital where he proudly remembered showing each class of new interns how things were done. He probably got that job, and certainly got his interest in medicine from his Aunt Louella Mahaney, director of nursing at that hospital. Bike racing gave Don fun and excitement as a teenager, on routes from Liberty Park to Magna or Holladay and back.
On the streetcar riding to University classes Don noticed a particular woman with shapely legs by the name of Barbara Bishop. They met in histology class, went on a first date in Memory Grove, and eventually married September 6, 1941. They enjoyed 74 years of happy marriage.
Don may have been the last living graduate of the U. Medical school when it was limited to 2 years. He moved to Washington University in St. Louis to finish, where he lived with his beloved Uncle, Joseph T. Mahaney. A favorite instructor there was Dr. Ernest Sachs, a neurosurgeon. He arranged a job for Don at Scullen Steel Mills where he became 3rd helper on an open hearth furnace.
In WWll Don became an Army company commander, with the rank of captain. He served in Germany and the Philippines, and was awarded the Bronze Star. Later in life one of his great pleasures was a series of 19 annual reunions with the men of his medical detachment of the 86th infantry. Thanks to Harry Truman's decision to end the war with 2 atom bombs, the 86th was spared a planned invasion up the Tokyo plain.
Back home after the war, Don finished Internal Medicine residency under Dr. Max Wintrobe, who then asked Don to train to become a professor of neurology. But instead he took his young family to Ogden, where he was a highly respected Internist for 44 years. There Don and Barbara reared their 6 children, successfully guiding them through the crazy 60's. They were very proud that each earned a college degree, and also that their kids always got along well with each other.
In retirement Don loved being a docent at the John M. Browning Firearms Museum in Ogden. Later, in their nineties, he and Barbara moved to Sunrise Senior Living in Holladay, where she died in 2015. Don is survived by his children Carolyn (Robert Hunter), David (Sheila Hayes), Kathryn (David Earl), Robert (Happy Scanlon), Marianne (David Shupe), and Paul (Sandra Nygard). His 16 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren brought him great joy.
Throughout life Don intended to donate his body to the U. medical School, so we of course acceded to his wishes.
One of Don's lifetime goals was to always be a "useful citizen," and that was what he appreciated in others. People who knew him also appreciated 3 other qualities: his humor, his humility, and a kind of saintly quality that he shared with his Mother and siblings. In 101 years he made no enemies.
Don sometimes gave advice, such as "if you love your job, don't retire" and "don't live to be 101 years old." His watchwords were duty, work, family. And golf. One thing he held somewhat against his children and son in-law were their 4 holes in one against nary a one for Don or Barbara. We will all miss him greatly. But for now we ask you to join us as we "make way for the fallen soldier."
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Sept. 8, 2019