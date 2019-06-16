|
1931 ~ 2019
Don Chevalier, 87, of Herriman, UT, formerly of Great Falls, MT, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family, Thursday, June 13, 2019. Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, June 22, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Juniper Bend Chapel in Herriman, Utah (14868 W Juniper Crest Rd). Family and friends are invited to attend a viewing from 9:30-10:30 a.m. immediately prior to the funeral or from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Friday, June 21, 2019 at The Providence Chapel (4617 W Patriot Ridge Dr., Herriman, Utah). Interment at the Herriman Cemetery will immediately follow the funeral services. Funeral services are under the direction of Premier Funeral Chapel. To view the full obituary go to www.premierfuneral.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on June 16, 2019