Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Chevalier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Martel Chevalier

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Donald Martel Chevalier Obituary
1931 ~ 2019

Don Chevalier, 87, of Herriman, UT, formerly of Great Falls, MT, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family, Thursday, June 13, 2019. Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, June 22, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Juniper Bend Chapel in Herriman, Utah (14868 W Juniper Crest Rd). Family and friends are invited to attend a viewing from 9:30-10:30 a.m. immediately prior to the funeral or from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Friday, June 21, 2019 at The Providence Chapel (4617 W Patriot Ridge Dr., Herriman, Utah). Interment at the Herriman Cemetery will immediately follow the funeral services. Funeral services are under the direction of Premier Funeral Chapel. To view the full obituary go to www.premierfuneral.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.