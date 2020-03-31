|
1949 ~ 2020
Donald Mitchell Stoddard, 70, passed peacefully away Friday March 27th, 2020, at his home in Minersville, Utah surrounded by his wife and children. He was born on June 19, 1949, in Salt Lake City, UT to Howard Mitchell Stoddard and Pauline Blackner. While growing up he spent time in Salt Lake City, Tremonten, and Milford Ut, where he graduated from Milford High. In high school, he participated in many activities including student body, yearbook photographer, football, and basketball. Don married his sweetheart Kathy Gillins April 27, 1973 in Minersville, UT. Later, they were sealed for time and all eternity in the Salt Lake City Temple. They are getting ready to celebrate their 47th wedding anniversary.
Don was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served faithfully throughout his life. He served in various callings, one of his favorites was scout master. Don served his country in the United States Army from 1970-1971 as a photographer. Don worked for Diebold Inc. for over 40 years. Throughout his career he worked hard and built lasting relationships. He was a leader and helped others to be successful. He was well loved by all those he associated with. After his career, he fulfilled his lifelong dream of retiring to Minersville, UT. Don's favorite pastime was hunting and fishing. He loved sharing this passion with family and friends. Don loved to read. He spent many hours adding to his vast collections of books.
He is survived by his wife Kathy; his children: Eric (Betsy), Justin (Jessica), Kristel (John Overman), Preston (Erin), Wayne (Emily), Luke (Susan), and Samatha (Mike Hare); his siblings: Jim (Karen), Patti (Wayne Mechan), Pam Thornberg, and Howard (Kelly) and his 35 grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents Howard Mitchell Stoddard and Pauline Blackner and 3 siblings: Janet, Ranee, and Margaret.
Graveside services were held Sunday March 29, 2020 at 1:00p.m. at the Minersville Cemetery. In celebration of his life a gathering will be held at a future date which is yet to be determined. Online condolences can be sent at www.sumortuary.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 31, 2020