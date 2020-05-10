|
|
1936 ~ 2020
Bountiful, Utah-Donald O Cook, our loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, and friend, passed away peacefully at his home the morning of April 30, 2020.
Don was born in Wisconsin on July 1, 1936 to John H. Cook and Clarice H. Nyback Cook. He moved to Proctor, Minnesota during his senior year of high school where he met his sweetheart, Carol Peterson, who would later become his wife.
Don was extremely smart and sharp-witted. The passion that he brought to his storytelling just made us want more. Anyone who knew him will have memories of things he said that will be recalled throughout their lives. He would have been a great color-commentator for almost any sport. He called plays perfectly and the announcer would repeat him word for word as if he had just been cued up.
He was diagnosed with interstitial lung disease four and a half years ago, and although given a prognosis of two years, his great strength and love for his family gave us the extra time we needed to continue to learn, grow and laugh along with him. It also gave him the time he needed to remind Carol just how much she meant to him.
Don leaves behind his loving wife of 62 years, Carol, five children, 20 grandchildren, 15 greats and their families. Their primary goal in life was to raise their children kind, thoughtful and well.
Go out and swing some clubs, sink some putts, make some trails on that fresh new snow and traipse through the streets of your childhood home. Laugh with your Dad and watch for us when we rejoin you.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on May 10, 2020