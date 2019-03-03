Home

Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
6500 S Redwood Rd
Salt Lake City, UT 84123
(801) 969-3456
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
6500 S Redwood Rd
Salt Lake City, UT 84123
Memorial service
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
2:00 PM
Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
6500 S Redwood Rd
Salt Lake City, UT 84123
Donald H. Peck, Sr
1926 ~ 2019
Draper, UT-Donald Hazen Peck passed away February 27, 2019 at Wentworth Assisted Living complex in Draper Utah, just short of his 93rd birthday. He was born March 4, 1926, the 11th child of 12, to Artie Leroy Peck and Ivy Hazen Peck. He was the last surviving sibling. He served honorably in the navy during World War II as a coxswain, or navigator on the USS Fox. On March 4, 1947 he married Lila Mae Hill, the love of his life, and together they had 4 children. Karen (Brad) Nevin, Donald Peck Jr., Artie (Conny) Peck, Diane (Brian) Young. He had 9 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. He was a storyteller, lover of music and poetry, a remarkable craftsman and woodworker, and might we add lover of revelry. None of us tired of his unique abilities in these areas. Nothing compared to his delivery of "Invictus" or singing "Old Man River". Lila passed away March 3rd, 2010 and he mourned her passing every day, so we are happy for him, that they are together again.
A Memorial Service will be held Tuesday March 5, 2019, 2:00 P.M. with a gathering one hour prior to the service, at Memorial Redwood Mortuary and Cemetery, 6500 South Redwood Road, West Jordan, Utah.
We want to thank Stephanie and Ashley who cared for him so sweetly, and a big thanks to Lejla, who was so instrumental in his care. And a big heartfelt thanks to his granddaughter Nikki for her tireless care of her Grandpa.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 3, 2019
