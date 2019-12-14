|
|
Donald R. Nielsen
Oct 11, 1930 ~ Dec 11, 2019
Donald R. Nielsen passed away peacefully on Dec. 11, 2019. Don was born Oct. 11, 1930 to Chatfield and Elsie Nielsen and he grew up in Elmhurst Illinois. He attended Knox College and received his Ph.D. in Chemistry at the University of Kansas. In Lawrence Kansas Don met his wife Mildred, to whom he was married for 65 years. Don worked for PPG Industries and raised his family in Corpus Christi Texas before retiring from PPG in Barberton, Ohio and moving to Sandy Utah. Don and Millie have three children: Judy, Mark and Lorrie, nine grandchildren and three great grandchildren. The family express gratitude to the Ridge Cottonwood and CNS Hospice for their loving care. Services will be held at Community of Grace Presbyterian Church on December 18 at 3:00 pm.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Dec. 14, 2019