Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home & Cremation Center, South Valley
1007 W South Jordan Parkway
South Jordan, UT 84095
(801) 254-1928
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
Jenkins-Soffe.com
Donald R. Patton


1925 - 2020
Donald R. Patton
1925-2020
Donald R. Patton passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020. He was born November 21, 1925 to Oscar Patton and Flora Trent, in Charleston, West Virginia. He married Barbara Frisby in the Salt Lake Temple on September 28, 1949. Funeral Services will be Friday, April 10, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, services will for immediate family only, with live-streaming at www.Jenkins-Soffe.com.
Full obituary and online condolences please visit www.jenkins-soffe.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 5, 2020
