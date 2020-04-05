|
Donald R. Patton
1925-2020
Donald R. Patton passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020. He was born November 21, 1925 to Oscar Patton and Flora Trent, in Charleston, West Virginia. He married Barbara Frisby in the Salt Lake Temple on September 28, 1949. Funeral Services will be Friday, April 10, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, services will for immediate family only, with live-streaming at www.Jenkins-Soffe.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 5, 2020