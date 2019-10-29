|
Donald Ray McLeish (Super D)
1937 ~ 2019
South Jordan, UT-Don McLeish, beloved husband, father, son, brother and friend passed away October 24th, 2019 in South Jordan, UT.
He was born November 10th, 1937 in Oelwein, Iowa to Frank & Gladys McLeish. He was raised by grandparents Robert & Mary McLeish. He married Marlys Harkin in 1957 (later divorced), married Carole Kendall in 1995 (deceased), and married Ola Ewing in 2016 (deceased).
He drove for Consolidated Freightways and was a Teamster for many years. He enjoyed camping, hunting, and traveling. One of his proudest accomplishments was obtaining his private pilot's license and flying with his family and friends. His four daughters were his greatest pride & joy.
He is survived by his sister Delores Bartz, daughters Kerry (Gary) Johnston, Kathy (Todd) Freeman, Kristen (Rick) Myers, Kelly (Dave) Taber and many grandchildren & great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, Don's daughters request donations be made to a local animal shelter in honor of his love for animals.
Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 2:00 PM, Memorial Redwood Mortuary and Cemetery (6500 South Redwood Road, West Jordan, UT 84123). A viewing will be held on October 30, 2019, 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM at the same location.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Oct. 29, 2019