Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
6500 S Redwood Rd
Salt Lake City, UT 84123
(801) 969-3456
Viewing
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
6500 S Redwood Rd
Salt Lake City, UT 84123
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
2:00 PM
Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
6500 S Redwood Rd
Salt Lake City, UT 84123
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald McLeish
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Ray McLeish


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald Ray McLeish Obituary
Donald Ray McLeish (Super D)
1937 ~ 2019
South Jordan, UT-Don McLeish, beloved husband, father, son, brother and friend passed away October 24th, 2019 in South Jordan, UT.
He was born November 10th, 1937 in Oelwein, Iowa to Frank & Gladys McLeish. He was raised by grandparents Robert & Mary McLeish. He married Marlys Harkin in 1957 (later divorced), married Carole Kendall in 1995 (deceased), and married Ola Ewing in 2016 (deceased).
He drove for Consolidated Freightways and was a Teamster for many years. He enjoyed camping, hunting, and traveling. One of his proudest accomplishments was obtaining his private pilot's license and flying with his family and friends. His four daughters were his greatest pride & joy.
He is survived by his sister Delores Bartz, daughters Kerry (Gary) Johnston, Kathy (Todd) Freeman, Kristen (Rick) Myers, Kelly (Dave) Taber and many grandchildren & great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, Don's daughters request donations be made to a local animal shelter in honor of his love for animals.
Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 2:00 PM, Memorial Redwood Mortuary and Cemetery (6500 South Redwood Road, West Jordan, UT 84123). A viewing will be held on October 30, 2019, 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM at the same location.
logo

Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Oct. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now