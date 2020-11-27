Donald Richard Packer

1931-2020

West Jordan, Utah-Donald Richard Packer, 89, passed away on November 19, 2020 peacefully at home in West Jordan, Utah. He was born October 6, 1931 in Ogden Utah, son of Richard Leon Packer and Ruth Standing Packer. He married Voneal Green September 6, 1957 in the Salt Lake LDS Temple and was happily married until Voneal's untimely death in 1977. Out of this union three children were born, Tod Richard Packer, Shelly Ann Packer and Darrel Noel Packer. Don married Sally Ann Sibert Dickinson Packer November 22, 1991 who had 2 children from a previous marriage, Max Wayne Dickinson and Jerry Dickinson. Together Don and Sally cherished their 20 grandchildren and 27 great grandchildren.

Don was a fabulous son, brother, husband, father, uncle and amazing friend to all, who believed in family and was an example of strength and love every day. He was honored to have served our country in the United States Navy and proud to have sailed on the USS Manchester. Don worked as a truck driver for many companies in Salt Lake City retiring from Yellow Freight in 1991. He lived by example and shared his love for all sports through coaching baseball, basketball and football for years. He had a passion for horses, most notably his favorite Double G Bars, a One in a Million stallion who took him to the nationals in chariot racing.

Don was preceded in death by his parents, sister and brother in-law Pauline (Spence) Dewey, and 1st wife Voneal Green Packer. He is survived by his wife Sally Ann Packer, children Tod (Susan) Packer, Shelly (Tim) Tarver, Darrel (Kandius) Packer, step sons Wayne (Valorie) Dickinson and Jerry Dickinson, a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews

A viewing for friends and family will be held from 1:00 - 2:00 pm on Saturday, November 28th at Wasatch Lawn located at 3401 South Highland Drive. A private family service will take place at 2:00 pm. Burial will immediately follow the service.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing and masks will be mandatory for all in attendance



