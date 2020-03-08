|
Donald Wayne Rose
1926 ~ 2020
Millcreek, UT-Donald Wayne Rose, 93, died Wednesday, March 4, 2020 in Draper Utah, of natural causes. He was born December 7, 1926 in Salt Lake City, Utah, the son of Donald Earl and Ida Mae Biesinger Rose. Married to Joy Bollschweiler on April 14, 1950 in the Salt Lake Temple.
Wayne loved his wife and family and enjoyed doing things with them, such as camping, hiking, boating and spending time together at their summer cabin. This is an A-frame cabin that he and his wife and children built. His wife and he had almost 66 years together. He is happy to be reunited with her.
He served in the U.S. Air Force for 2 ½ years during World War II. He enlisted at age 17. He served on the Galapagos Islands in an aircraft warning battalion, and then in Panama. He received graduate degrees from Utah State University (B.S.)., Univ. of Minnesota (M.S.)., and a Ph.D. from Univ. of Utah. He worked 35 years for Utah State University Extension Service as County Agent in Kane County and Salt Lake County, and District Director of nine County Extension offices in the northern third of the State. He retired in 1987 with the rank of Professor Emeritus from Utah State University.
He fulfilled a mission to Great Britain as a young man. He was active in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, serving as a Kanab Stake Missionary with his wife, and in the presidency of the Stake seventies quorum, Bishop (six years), member of the Stake High Council (2 times for sixteen years), and First Counselor in the Winder West Stake Presidency (nine years). He especially enjoyed serving a full time mission with his wife being his companion in the Oregon Eugene Mission. He loved to teach, and especially enjoyed teaching the Gospel Doctrine, Gospel Essentials and Stake and Ward Temple Enrichment classes. He also served as a guide on Temple Square and in the Church History Museum (for more than twenty years). He was Stake Patriarch in the Winder West Stake for 17 years.
He is survived by five sons and one daughter, Larry (Paula) Rose, Bountiful; Randy's wife, Eileen Rose, Clayton, North Carolina; Keith Rose, Vernal; Scott (Anita) Rose, Bountiful; Craig (DeeAnne) Rose, South Jordan; Sharon (Kevin) Crockett, Cedar Hills; and Glen (Shelly) Rose, Cedar Hills. Also survived by 33 grandchildren, 42 great-grandchildren; sisters, Donna (Robert, deceased) Breitling, Draper; Evelyn (Eugene) Gibbons, Cedar Hills. Preceeded in death by his wife of sixty-six years, Joy Rose, daughter, Karen Rose, a son, Randy Rose and brother in law, Robert Breitling. Wayne looked forward to being again with the Joy of his life and his son and daughter. He believed the eternal family is possible as it is the basic unit of Heaven.
The family would like to extend our love and gratitude especially to the residents and staff at Ashford Assisted Living, where he was loved and cared for during the last 2 months of his life.
Funeral services will be held Friday, March 13, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., in the Winder 7th Ward Chapel, 4350 S. 1100 E., S.L.C. Friends may call at Memorial Estates Mortuary, 5850 S. 900 E., S.L.C., on Thursday, March 12, 2020, 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., and on March 13, 2020 at the Church from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Interment in Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park, 3401 S. Highland Dr., S.L.C.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2020