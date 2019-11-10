|
|
Donald (Daddy) Starr
April 9, 1931~ Nov. 5, 2019
Daddy was born April 9th 1931 on a small farm in northern Utah near Plymouth to Henry and Loretta Starr. He was the youngest of 6 children and learned to work hard from his parents and siblings who he loved dearly. He was a handsome young man and enjoyed his high school years as a class leader and good athlete. He joined the Air Force straight out of school in 1949 and was stationed in Japan where he fell in love and married his wife Yone. They raised 5 children, Peggy (Terry Schramm), Larry (Karen), Daryle (Shellie), Michael (Renae), Rickey (Lisa) and was married for 62 years. He was blessed with 11 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren. He worked at Hercules Powder Corp. for over 35 years and during that time he loved to hunt, fish and camp with his family and friends. After his retirement in 1988 he took up golf and played practically every week (weather permitting) up until his last week. He loved to fish and in his early retirement would head up to Strawberry weekly during the summer. He lived a full and colorful life and was blessed with good health so he could enjoy his independence up until his final 9 holes. We'll miss him, Love you Daddy!
A Celebration of his life will be held on November 13, 2019 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Valley View Funeral Home, 4335 West 4100 South, West Valley City, Utah.
Please join us with your prayers, thoughts and fondest memories of Donald's life. www.valleyviewfh.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Nov. 10, 2019