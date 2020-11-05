1/1
Donald T. Standing
1924 - 2020
{ "" }
Donald T. Standing
1924 ~ 2020
Donald Thorpe Standing was born in Salt Lake City on March 30, 1924. He was the remaining survivor of parents and five children, Robert, Alan, Marvin, Donald and baby Barbara. He grew up in the neighborhood of 10th East and 3rd South, SLC. He attended both East and West High Schools. He attended the U of U and Stevens-Henager College. He joined the US Army and served in WWII from the beginning to the end of the war. He was attached to the 27th Infantry Division and was among the troops to enter Saipan and later was in the invasion of Okinawa. He was also with the first troops to enter Japan at the war's end. He received the infantry combat medal and two campaign ribbons. Don loved photography, golf, handball and many family get-togethers.
He married Marilyn Harris on February 18, 1949; the marriage later solemnized in the Salt Lake Temple. Together they had three children, Shauna Rae, Wayne H. and Douglas Roy; 6 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
A viewing will be held Friday, November 6th, 6:00-8:00 p.m., at McDougal Funeral Home, 4330 South Redwood Road, Taylorsville, Utah. A family graveside service will be held Saturday, November 7th, at 1:00 p.m., Murray City Cemetery.

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
McDougal Funeral Home
Memories & Condolences
November 4, 2020
Our deepest condolences Wayne, Shawna and Marilyn! The tears continue with the loss of "Uncle Don" Wonderful memories have been coming to mind. Especially as a child. Loved him dearly! Sorry we coul not be there to hold and cry with you. Will be doing a lot of that in the coming days.
Bryan and Kim Baird
November 4, 2020
Helped win the "World War", Great American and Dad and Moms best friends!
Rick & Judy Baird
Family
November 4, 2020
rick t baird
