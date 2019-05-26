|
|
Donald "Don" Leland Williams
1929 - 2019
Sandy, UT-Don passed away on May 19, 2019 at the age of 90. Don was born on January 12, 1929 in Ogden, Utah to Leland and Mable Williams. He had several jobs growing up including setting pins at a bowling alley, repairing jewelry and working in an ice house making ice before settling down as a post man for the United States Postal Service in 1952. He enjoyed being surrounded by friends and loved ones and was always up for having a good time. After retiring he bought a motor home and enjoyed traveling. A viewing will be held on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 12:00 pm followed by a graveside service at 2:00 pm at Memorial Redwood Mortuary 6500 S. Redwood Road, West Jordan, Utah. Please visit www.memorialutah.com to read Don's obituary in full.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on May 26, 2019