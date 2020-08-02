1/1
Donel Dean Cain
1934 - 2020
Kearns, Utah-Donel Dean Cain 86, passed away on July 23, 2020 with his family close by. Born May 20, 1934 in Platteville, Colorado. He was the youngest of five children to Mabel and Ora Cain. He married Velma Cain on March 4, 1956. He was, from birth, a true over comer. Being born with a double cleft lip and a cleft palate forced him to spend the first 18 months of his life in hospitals enduring nearly 100 surgeries. Then having his leg broke as a teenager leaving him with a metal plate permanently inserted in his leg. Despite all that, he went on to enlist and serve in the Marine Corps. After leaving the Marines he married his life partner, Velma. She preceded him in death just 45 days earlier and that was the longest they were apart in their 64-year marriage! During his professional career he was President of the CWA (Communication Workers of America), he was also the President of the Bingham Ute Conference Little League Football for two years and a lead Buyer for US West Communications among other career duties.
Survived by 5 children, 13 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren and one on the way.
Service to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Operation Smile (www.operationsmile.org/donate)

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Aug. 2, 2020.
