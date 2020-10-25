Donley Bush

In Loving Memory

On October 12, 2020, we lost our dear father, Donley. He was 72 years old. Donley was born and grew up in the Salt Lake valley but spent many happy summers on his grandfather's farm in Weston, Idaho. He proudly served in the US Navy for over 2 decades. He loved and protected our country. He worked as a master electronics technician and later as an electronics engineer building state of the art x-ray machines for hospitals all over the country. He is preceded in death by his parents: Charles Bush (father), Frances Ellen Merrill Bush (mother) and his sweet sister, Maureen Bigler. He is survived by his beloved children: Raini (Rudy) Hernandez, Candace Hilton, Sonja Bush and Taylor Bush, his grandsons: Chandler Fifield, Addison (Daniella) Fifield, Taylor Hilton and Chase Hilton, his sisters: Ellen Bush (Turner), Carla (Joe) Hoggan and several nieces and nephews. He loved his children, his grandchildren, U of U football, Utah Jazz, treating his family to dinner out, prospecting for gold, music, and of course his "socials at Totems" with friends. He was intelligent, kind, funny and had the best laugh. Love you and miss you so much.

At a later date there will be a gathering for family and friends. Where after, per his wishes, he will be buried at sea.



