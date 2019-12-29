|
|
Donna A Robertson
1930 - 2019
Donna A Robertson passed away Dec. 24, 2019. Our mom, and grandmother was 89. Donna was born March 24, 1930 in Bend, OR. to Arthur C Wright and Martha M Wright. She married W Montague Robertson "Monte" September 7, 1952 in Tulelake, CA. Monte preceded her in death in 1988. Donna is survived by her son Mark (Sarah) Robertson, daughter Lynn R (Daniel) Joyce and her 4 grandsons; Benjamin Robertson, James (Lauren) Joyce, Stephen Joyce, Peter Robertson and her cat Tommy. Services will be conducted at a later date. Complete obituary at cannonmortuary.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Dec. 29, 2019