Donna Almeda

Renner Robinson

1937 ~ 2020

This little girl from Kansas has finally clicked her heels and gone home. Donna Almeda Renner Robinson passed away on July 21, 2020, at age 82, surrounded by her loved ones, after a courageous battle with dementia.

Though the yellow brick road wasn't easy for Donna, the journey was filled with good friends and family, love and service, great food, and the best hugs. She made everyone feel special and beautiful. Donna was born on September 18, 1937, in Iola, Kansas, to Leo and Helen Renner, the fifth of nine children. At the age of 10, she, along with her family, accepted the gospel and was baptized a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Donna was a pioneer who crossed the plains - in a bus, with her family including 7 children and a canary. After much sacrifice, the family was sealed for time and eternity in the Salt Lake Temple in 1949. Donna married the love of her life, William Karl Robinson, on December 5, 1957, in the Salt Lake Temple. They enjoyed 62 wonderful years together and were blessed with three daughters, 3 children from Bill's previous marriage, 21 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Donna lived to give. A hostess to the end, she was ever concerned for the comfort and happiness of others. Her greatest joy was seeing her family have fun. Donna was a true home cook. Her skills inspired her children and grandchildren to enjoy creating in the kitchen. Dementia took so much from Donna, but she never lost her need to serve. No one will ever forget her kindness, her laugh, or her whistle. Donna is survived by her husband, Bill; her brother, Perry (Reva) and her daughters, Cindy (William Atkin), Lynda (Michael Patterson), Jill (Phil Pack); Bill's children Susan Tippets, David Robinson, and Alan Robinson. She was preceded in death by her parents and her siblings Edith, Roger, Anita, Roberta, Wilbert, Gordon, and Ina. We honor Dad, who cared for Mom with love and determination. The family also wishes to express our sincere thanks to the many friends that supported Bill in keeping Mom safe, especially the members of their ward in Ivins. A celebration of Donna's life will be held on Saturday, July 25th outside at the church house pavilion located at 2522 East 6710 South, Cottonwood Heights, Utah at 10:00 a.m. Those who wish to attend, please bring your own chair, social distance, and please wear a mask so that we can celebrate safely. Feel free to bring an umbrella for shade. Mom, we will miss you. We're so glad that you are free from pain and fear. We look forward to the day we will see you and hug you again, somewhere over the rainbow.



