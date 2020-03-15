|
|
Donna Mae Beall
In Loving Memory
Salt Lake City, UT-Donna Mae Beall, 75, passed away peacefully in her sleep on March 12, 2020. Donna gave "no quarter" to her seven year battle with Alzheimer's and left this world gracefully on her own terms. Donna and two sisters were raised in Rupert, ID by their parents, John Henry & Elvira Dockter. Shortly after high school, Donna attended Holy Cross Nursing School and graduated first in her class. On November 11, 1967, Donna married Lieutenant Colonel (U.S. Army, Ret.) Marshall D. Beall and became an Army wife and mother of two girls, Amy and Allison. Along with her husband and children, she traveled extensively throughout the world, from Thailand to Spain and Hong Kong to Italy, living in Mannheim, Germany for three years before settling in Utah. Donna was a Registered Nurse for 42 years and received much recognition and awards throughout her career. She spent 22 years at Alta View Hospital in Sandy, UT, before retiring in June 2007. Donna was also a sweet grandmother to four grandsons: Greyson, Henry, Julian and August. Friends and family are invited to join a graveside celebration on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at Wasatch Lawn Mortuary, 3401 s Highland Drive, Salt Lake City, UT. For full obituary, please visit www.wasatchlawn.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Mar. 15 to Mar. 22, 2020