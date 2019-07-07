Home

Cannon Mortuary
2460 E. Bengal Blvd. (7600 S.)
Salt Lake City, UT 84121
(801) 942-6301
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Cannon Mortuary
2460 E. Bengal Blvd.
Cottonwood Heights, UT
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Cottonwood 5th Ward
5913 South Highland Drive
Salt Lake City, UT
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Cottonwood 5th Ward
5913 South Highland Drive
Salt Lake City, UT
Donna Cynthia Dahl


1930 - 2019
Donna Cynthia Dahl Obituary
Donna Cynthia (Maxfield) Dahl
1930-2019
Donna Cynthia (Maxfield) Dahl passed away peacefully on July 4, 2019. Donna was born Sept. 20, 1930 in Midvale UT. to LaVera & Ellis Maxfield. Donna follows her husband of 70 years, Rulon into the afterlife by 18 days. She is survived by their 4 Children, 17 grandchildren, and 31 great grandchildren.
Services will be held at 11 AM on Wed. July 10, 2019 at the Cottonwood 5th Ward, 5913 South Highland Drive, SLC, UT. A visitation will be held at Cannon Mortuary, 2460 E. Bengal Blvd., Cottonwood Heights UT. on Tues. July 9, 2019 from 6-8 PM and at the church one hour prior to services. Complete obituary at www.cannonmortuary.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on July 7, 2019
