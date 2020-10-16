1/1
Donna D. Bilanzich
Donna D. Bilanzich
"DeeDee"
On August 27, 1935, I was born to loving and wonderful parents LeMar and Hazel Wickman Dahl, both deceased. Our family settled in Murray in 1949 where I was later to meet and marry my beloved husband Rudy, who passed away in October 2002. He was my constant and beloved companion for 46-1/2 years, leaving a great void in my life.
I had a successful career for 44 years in various businesses among those I worked with and continued a wonderful treasured friendship with my dearest friend Marsha Dykes and husband Wayne for many years. In 2003, I started my volunteer service, first with Cottonwood Hospital, later to be Intermountain Medical Center, and also the Heritage Senior Center for 15 years, which was very rewarding and enjoyable.
On October 13, 2020, I passed away leaving many special family members. My very special nephew Steve Petrovich and wife LuAnn, Cindy Wagstaff and husband Vince, my dearest sister Arine Petrovich, Penny Mann and husband Chuck, brothers Robey Dahl and Dennis Dahl and wife Anita, sister-in-law Sandra Dahl and many loved nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be on October 17, 2020 at 11:00 am in the Murray City Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared at www.jenkins-soffe.com.
The family would like to thank the "wonderful angels" at Harmony Hills Assisted Living in Midvale for their unconditional love and kindness in taking care of Donna this past year. Also a special thanks to the Hospice Care of Utah Home Health for their wonderful care.

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Oct. 16, 2020.
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Murray City Cemetery
