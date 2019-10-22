|
Donna Darlene Baker
April 12, 1961 ~ Oct 18, 2019
Salt Lake City - Donna Darlene Baker, 58, died peacefully Friday, October 18, 2019 surrounded by family and friends in her home in Salt Lake City.
She leaves her two beautiful daughters, LeeAnn Michels (Chad Henry) and Chelsea Farnworth (Jordan Farnworth) and four wonderful grandchildren, Audrey Michels, Lincoln Farnworth, and Carter and Xander Zeller. Donna loved her family very much.
She also leaves behind her spouse, Todd Wozab. Todd and Donna were together for 13 years. They spent many years in Salt Lake City close to her family and friends. Donna had many friends and loved to spend time with them. She always looked after them and loved supporting everyone.
Donna was born to Robert Wayne Duff and Mary Jane Southcotte on April 12, 1961 in Plainview, Texas. She was the sixth of 11 children and loved her brothers and sisters. She moved around many times with her family, and in her later years, made Salt Lake City, Utah her home.
Donna loved to go camping with her friends and family. She enjoyed fishing, cooking and being outdoors. But mostly, Donna enjoyed anything that had to do with her family and friends. She loved to spend time being together with all of them.
She is survived by five brothers and sisters and her children and grandchildren.
A celebration of her life will be held on Friday, October 25th, 2019 at 11:00 am located at 12101 South 700 West, Draper, Utah. Flowers can be sent to 857 W. Alan Point, Draper, Utah
https://www.serenicare.com/notices/Donna-Baker
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Oct. 22, 2019