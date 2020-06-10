Donna Golish Young
Donna Golish Young born to parents Nick and Sarah Golish in Ventura, California, May 8, 1935. Raised in Bingham Canyon with her siblings Jan, Ellen (Kelly) and Nick, who all preceded her in death. Donna is survived by her children Toni, Kenny and Butch (Don Jr) and her love of 47 years Donald Young. Donna was preceded in death by two additional children that weighed heavily on her heart. She has a large immediate family to include grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. She has enjoyed the love of her numerous friends and extended family. Early in life Donna worked many years in the restaurant business waiting tables to support and raise her children. At the age of 37, Donna earned her LPN License where she spent the rest of her working career in various capacities until her retirement. She spent the rest of her life playing, traveling and enjoying the company of her family, friends and Don. Funeral scheduled Friday, June 12, 2020, at Jenkins-Soffe South Valley. Visitation 12:30 p.m. to 01:30 p.m. followed by graveside service and interment at Memorial Estates, Redwood Road at 02:00 p.m. See www.Jenkins-Soffe.com for a full obituary.

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Jun. 10, 2020.
