Donna H. Hellewell
1926 - 2020
Donna Ione Harris was born 26 October 1926 in Burley, Cassia, Idaho. She died 28 September 2020 in Hurricane, UT. She was the tenth child of David Oscar Harris and Rebecca Gustaveson. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and served in Sunday School, Primary, Young Women's and Relief Society. She also served as Ward Family History Consultant and was a volunteer in the Family File of the Salt Lake Temple.
She was active in high school dramatics, speech festivals, and sang in a sextet. She was a member of the National Honor Society in High School and at Idaho State University. She graduated from ISU with a BS in Elementary Education and received her master's degree in Guidance and Counseling. Later in California she earned a certificate in Special Education, and School Administration. She was Director of Special Services in Scotts Valley Union School District in California for 17 years. In 1989 she was principal of Brook Knoll Elementary School which received an award for being one of California's Distinguished Schools. She also served as Acting Superintendent of Scotts Valley Union School District for several months prior to the new Superintendent. She was the mother of seven children. Teri (Doug) Jensen of Rigby, ID; Carol (Mike) Caldwell of Centennial, CO; George (Loalyn) Hellewell of Littleton, CO; John (Helayne) Hellewell of San Dimas, CA; Les (LeAnn) Hellewell of Newark, CA; Michael (Nancy) Hallewell of Hurricane, UT; Becky (Thad) Dungan of Sammamish, WA.
Donna has thirty-one grandchildren, fifty-four great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. Her hobbies were family history, traveling, photography and crocheting. Her great love was helping others with their Family History. She will be missed by her family and many friends. Graveside service and Interment October 10th at 1:00 PM, Henefer Cemetery, Henefer, Utah.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Henefer Cemetery
