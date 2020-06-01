1953 ~ 2020

Donna J. Thatcher Moore, 67, of Springville, Utah, lost her long battle with liver disease and passed away peacefully, surrounded by the love of her family on Tuesday, May 19th, 2020, at her home in Springville.

Donna was born May 6th, 1953, in Sioux City, Iowa. She was the youngest of four children in the Thatcher household. She would tell stories of her time working at the local grocery store as a checker, and the Cookie Factory as a "cookie elf" who was very fast at packing graham crackers. She met her future husband Kenneth Moore, at the factory. They eventually migrated to Utah, where she worked side by side with her husband Kenny, where they developed and managed the beautiful Hobble Creek Canyon Park for Springville City's parks department.

During those years, she also raised her two sons Daniel and Kevin, whom she often called her Minions since they would do her bidding when she asked. Being the genius that she was, she would end brotherly misunderstandings with a directed water hose or a cold bucket of ice water. She loved her boys so much, which she often pointed out, but on many occasions their behavior would drive her to say, "I can see why some animals eat their young."

She was a stellar cook. She could scour a nearly empty pantry and assemble a meal that was second to none. People would beg for her recipes for rolls, carrot cake, chicken noodle soup, and other specialties. She would write them up as best she could, but she would often chuckle at these requests simply because she was never done refining her cooking over the years.

Her love of arts and crafts throughout the years was the way she would unwind or windup, depending on the project. Her interests were diverse, from the Christmas carousel horse created from an old rocking horse her kids once played on, to making stunningly detailed dresses for Barbie. People admired her unique cards and her ability to create such special memories from a few pieces of paper and glue. She would get a childlike demeanor as she would cut, sprinkle, and assemble. Allowing her to escape the confines of any stresses she was under. Creativity allowed her to express her thoughts and show her talents, which she shared freely with her friends and family. She would work with worlds of color and designs would emerge as beautiful as she was. Each crafted piece would carry with it her love, her heart and her soul.

She was also a talented musician who had such an aptitude for music that she was chosen as church pianist and organist while still in high school. She co-wrote several road shows and was always first choice for many holiday programs.

She is now in the arms of her loved ones who have gone before her, including her family, friends, and pets that she finally gets to see again. She is survived by her two sons Daniel (Shalene) of Springville; Kevin (Melissa) and their children Lilyan, Harrison, and Kenna of Provo; her sister Diana Rosapepe in Roanoke, Virginia; and her brother Donald Thatcher of West Valley City, Utah. Countless nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents Guy D. Thatcher and Ruth E. Linn, her loving husband Kenneth Moore, and her sister Darlene V. Michel.

For those of you who knew and loved Donna, you will understand that she did not want a funeral but more of an Irish Wake a celebration of her life with those whom she loved and cherished. This event will be held in Hobble Creek Canyon at the Drown home on June 27th, 2020. For details please contact her sons Daniel or Kevin Moore.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store