Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
6500 S Redwood Rd
Salt Lake City, UT 84123
(801) 969-3456
Viewing
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Memorial Redwood Mortuary and Cemetery
6500 South Redwood Road
West Jordan, UT
View Map
Viewing
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Redwood Mortuary and Cemetery
6500 South Redwood Road
West Jordan, UT
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Memorial Redwood Mortuary and Cemetery
6500 South Redwood Road
West Jordan, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donna Wimmer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna J. Wimmer


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donna J. Wimmer Obituary
Donna J Wimmer
1932 ~ 2019
South Jordan, UT-Donna J Wimmer, age 86, passed away surrounded by her loving family on August 5, 2019 in South Jordan, Utah. She was born on September 22, 1932 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Edward and Bernadine Jones. She married LaMont A. Wimmer on November 25, 1949.
Donna is survived by her children: Shawna (Brad) Wimmer-Lehman, Colleen (Lee) Haas, Larry Wimmer (Heidi Aste), Judy (Bob) Capson, 10 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, one great-great grandchild, sister Carol Diemer, and brother Jim Jones.
Donna is preceded in death by her parents, husband, two brothers, and three sisters.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Memorial Redwood Mortuary and Cemetery 6500 South Redwood Road, West Jordan, Utah 84123 with a viewing one-hour prior. A viewing will be held on Monday August 12, 2019 from 6:00 - 8:00 PM at the same location. Interment to follow.
Mom's greatest joy was her family and baking cookies for others. We will all miss you and yes Mom, you have your purse! And yes, we know where Larry is.
Online condolences can be made at MemorialUtah.com.
logo

Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now