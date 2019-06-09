Home

POWERED BY

Services
Goff Mortuary
8090 S. State St.
Midvale, UT 84047
(801) 255-7151
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Goff Mortuary
8090 S. State St.
Midvale, UT 84047
View Map
Calling hours
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Porter Way Ward
57 W. Porter Way
Stansbury Park, UT
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Porter Way Ward
57 W. Porter Way
Stansbury Park, UT
View Map
Interment
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
2:30 PM
Larkin Sunset Gardens
1950 E. Dimple Dell Road (10600 S.)
Sandy, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donna Basta
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna Jean Basta


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Donna Jean Basta
1931 ~ 2019
Donna Jean Gadd Pett Basta was born July 23, 1931 in Copperton, Utah to George A. Gadd and Genevieve N. Miller Gadd. She passed away at her home in Stansbury Park on June 5, 2019 after a short battle with cancer. She was a lifelong member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She graduated from Bingham High School in 1949. She married Lynn W. Pett on June 8, 1950 in Salt Lake City, Utah. She was the loving mother of four children. She and Lynn divorced and she later married Louis M. Basta on April 4, 1969 in Elko, Nevada. She was a very generous person and loved people. Also, a very talented person, she loved to oil paint, do ceramics and had a keen eye for decorating. Dancing was her passion and she loved her really high heels. You always knew when you went to her home, she'd have an outside fridge full of everyone's favorite sodas, a freezer full of chocolate chip cookies and goulash for 20 no matter if you needed to eat or not. Preceded in death by her parents, husband, son-in-law, Richard Flores and great great-granddaughter, Aria Lynn Thomas. Jean is survived by her children, Linda J. Chesnik (Robert), Nancy J. Flores, David L. Pett (Lant Olsen), Diana J. Mathews (Doug); 10 grandchildren, 39 great-grandchildren and 7 great great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, June 13th at 11:00 a.m. in the Porter Way Ward, 57 W. Porter Way, Stansbury Park, Utah. Friends and family may call at Goff Mortuary, 8090 S. State Street, Midvale, Utah on Wednesday, June 12th from 6-8 p.m. or at the church on Thursday from 9:30-10:30 a.m. prior to the services. Interment will be at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 E. Dimple Dell Road (10600 S.), Sandy, Utah at 2:30 p.m. www.goffmortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now