Donna Jean Blake
1947 ~ 2020
Donna Jean Johnson Blake returned to her Heavenly Father on October 24, 2020 with all of her children surrounding her. She was 72.
Donna was born November 8, 1947 in Murray, Utah to James and Belva Hulse Johnson. She referred to her childhood as ideal and almost like a dream because everyone loved her and she loved everyone. Her mother made holidays and birthdays magical and she went camping and fishing with her dad. She had so much fun with her 7 sisters and 1 brother. She said every night was like a sleep over. She loved to sing, especially with her siblings. She continued this throughout her life, with her children listening to her beautiful voice every day.
She loved learning especially reading books, and poems. She talked very fondly of going to stinken Lincoln elementary. She graduated (Go it) Granite High School 1966 and then went to BYU and Ricks colleges. There was no bigger fan of BYU than Donna. She loved her time there which was filled with such happy memories. She would not miss a BYU game nor would she miss yelling at the top of her lungs when they scored. Something she was proud of and we are very proud of her for is when she returned to BYU and earned her Bachelor of Arts degree with a major in English and a Minor in Psychology in 2007.
Her philosophy on children was love them, listen to them, hold them a lot, laugh with them, pray with them and for them, let them have the freedom to blossom on their own. Which is why all of her 7 children (and 16 grandchildren) feel so blessed to be hers. She did everything to make our childhood a dream also. She was so much fun! She could tease like nobody else. You could skip school and go home and she was all for making cookies and watching a movie together. Often times we came home to find our friends were over not for us but to visit HER! She had a way of listening to you that made you feel so understood and so loved. She made everything fun and special from school clothes shopping at Mervyns, to opening all the windows in the house so you could smell the rain. We literally thought she was wonder woman! She was just as beautiful and strong.
Looking at her life, which had hardships and trials, she still was a "sunbeam" as her dad called her. She saw the beauty and happiness in things. She chose to laugh and smile and love. Her faith was amazing and from where she drew her happiness. We are so thankful for the example she was of true Christ like love. She loved her Father in Heaven, and her testimony of His plan, His Son, His understanding and His love is a true legacy for us to cherish through the generations. She had a way of seeing people the way God sees them: for who they are and what they can become.
She was a special mom for her autistic son Ryan. She was so good at helping and caring for him. It was tender for all of us to see him do that for her as her health declined. Their relationship was truly the sweetest thing and we know she was specially picked to be his mother.
She is survived by all of her children and their spouses: Angela Welch (Torben), Tonia Nelson (Kyle), Sabrina Huff (Chad), Melinda Blake, Ryan Blake, Gina Quigley (Ross), and Joseph Blake. She is survived by 16 grandchildren. She was preceded in death by both her parents (who we know came and got her and told her "sis" well done), her brother Kenny, her sister Darlene, and her granddaughter Alyssa.
She was full of wisdom and a beloved mother, grandmother, sister, daughter, friend, and example. We lost you too soon and you will be missed more than we can say but we are so happy to think of you with no more pain. Surrounded by so many loved ones and ancestors whose stories we know because you told them to us. We truly can't wait for the day we will see you again.
Funeral services will be held Thursday October 29, 2020 at 2pm at Jenkins-Soffe South Valley, 1007 W. South Jordan Parkway, South Jordan, with a viewing beforehand from 12:30-1:45pm. Burial at Elysian Burial Gardens. Due to Covid restrictions, all are invited to the viewing but limited people can attend the funeral services. Link provided to watch the service online instead. Thank you for understanding and thank you to all who showed love and kindness to our sweet mother. To view the service online or to leave online condolences may be shared at www.jenkins-soffe.com
