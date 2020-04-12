|
March 23, 1925 - April 5, 2020
On a beautiful Sunday morning, Donna Paswaters peacefully passed away. She was at her home surrounded by her loving family and under the care of her daughters and granddaughters. As a third-generation resident of Holladay, she felt blessed to live most of her life on the same property her grandparents and mother settled and farmed. Donna cherished her role as matriarch of her family, helping all of them through life any way she could. Her reward was the love and respect of her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Donna was the daughter of Charles Franklin Weaver and Afton Pulver Weaver, who divorced after a short marriage. Growing up as the only child of a single mother during the depression made her learn at an early age to be resourceful, work hard, appreciate education and to love the people in her life. She was especially fond of summers outside of Blackfoot, Idaho. Visits to her dad always included adventure and the joy of being with extended family. She spoke often of riding with her Grandpa on his workhorse for several miles to attend Church.
Like her mother, children, and grandchildren, she attended Oakwood Elementary. After graduating from Granite High School where she played drums in the marching band, she attended the University of Utah, graduating with a major in journalism and a minor in geology. While at the U, Donna wrote articles for the Chronicle and was a proud member of Kappa Tau Alpha and Lambda Delta Sigma. She was always happy to challenge other alumni to sing the full version of "Utah Man." During the war, she worked for a short time in Idaho at Remington Arms.
Donna was proud to be a Latter-Day Saint and she served a mission in the North Western States. After her mission, she became certified as a schoolteacher. She always enjoyed meeting her former students as adults and being told, "You were my favorite teacher".
Donna married her eternal companion, Clifton Paswaters on Nov. 9, 1951 in the Salt Lake Temple. Together they served as senior missionaries in Salt Lake inner city and then as workers at the Jordan River Temple.
Throughout her life, Donna was talented, intuitive, loving and faithful. She happily accepted each calling in the Church, but her favorites included being a Den Mother, Young Women leader, Girls Camp director, writing, directing and performing in Road Shows, Church musicals and singing alto in the ward choir.
She loved Cottonwood/Holladay and volunteered in many functions in the city and community council. While she loved a good adventure, there was no place like home. She was the original organic gardener and could often be found outside in her overalls with a wheelbarrow and a hoe. There was no project that she could not do, from oil painting, building rock walls, remodeling the house, organizing family reunions, writing and playing music and being her musical alter ego "Lola". Always a firm believer in emergency preparedness, she was unaware of recent coronavirus and earthquakes, but she was prepared for the big one. She was blessed to reach the age of 95, just as her mother before her.
She loved family dinners, holidays, telling stories, starting a summer water fight, her red convertible, water aerobics, playing her organ and harmonica, politics and her horses Ginger and Monty. She was practical, grateful, unpretentious and taught unconditional love by example.
She is survived by her siblings Larry Weaver, Pat Weaver Allen; her four children, Scott Paswaters, Gil Paswaters, Shauna (Bruce) Rosenlof and Sharon Broeking along with nine grandchildren and six great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Clifton and brother Brent Weaver.
There will be no public gathering at this time, but plan on a memorial celebration when the virus is settled, and the coast is clear.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 12, 2020